D2SDAY: SMALL CONFERENCE, BIG DREAMS

By ActionCookbook
113 comments / new
THAT FINAL PLAY OF PENN STATE/OHIO STATE, ILLUSTRATED

By Spencer Hall
412 comments / new
SIGNIFICANT DIGITS IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL THIS WEEKEND

By ActionCookbook

LET’S LISTEN TO 15 MINUTES OF KEITH JACKSON

By ActionCookbook

An emotion map, made from the faces of sad Tennessee fans

Which kind of sadness is right for you?

By Spencer Hall
32 comments / new
I HAVE A DIFFERENT THEORY

YOU’RE NOT GOING TO LIKE IT

By Nastinchka
46 comments / new

IS TEXAS BACK? WE INVESTIGATE

SERIOUS DATA JOURNALISM

By ActionCookbook
489 comments / new

D2SDAY SOAKS UP SOME SUN

SOME NORTHERN SUN, THAT IS

By ActionCookbook
659 comments / new

The Top Whatever: Kentucky is good. Make peace however you can.

This is The Top Whatever, the weekly ranking of only the college football teams that must be ranked.

By Spencer Hall
18 comments / new

CHARITY UPDATE: THANK YOU

THANK YOU THANK YOOOUUU COMMENTS

By ActionCookbook
918 comments / new

THE 2018 SEASON SO FAR: WHO’S FOOLING US?

WHICH OF THESE ADJUSTABLE-RATE MORTGAGES IS BEST FOR ME?

By ActionCookbook
932 comments / new

RPOS ARE NOT THE TRUE COMMUNISM

A GUEST EDITORIAL BY LEON TROTSKY

By Spencer Hall
428 comments / new

D2SDAY GETS HIGH

ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH, THAT IS

By ActionCookbook
841 comments / new

SHUTDOWN FULLCAST: COACH O MAKES A CUSS

ALL THE CUSSES FOR A CHAMPION

By Spencer Hall
558 comments / new

HUMOR IN UNIFORMS

LIFE IN THESE NCAAS

By ActionCookbook
343 comments / new

LET’S TALK CHARITY

I MADE A POST ON A SERIOUS TOPIC BUT OF COURSE I WILL NOT BE SERIOUS IN DOING SO

By ActionCookbook
954 comments / new

FULLCAST WEEK THREE PREVIEW, NOW WITH BONUS PREDICTIONS

WE TOOK THE EXTRA YOU GAVE US AND MADE CONTENT SAUSAGE OUT OF IT

By Spencer Hall
264 comments / new

D-II TUESDAY: LET’S TALK ABOUT THE MIAA

DIVISION II FOOTBALL IS MY BEAT NOW

By ActionCookbook
399 comments / new

THE AUBURN SCHOOL OF EXPLODING DOGS RETURNS

ANCIENT JOKES REVIVED BY THE OLD ONES AND A SOLID 13 MINUTES OF WORK ON IMOVIE

By Spencer Hall
972 comments / new

Florida’s Big 3 just hit a 65-year low together

For the first time since 1953, each lost its first game against an FBS team.

By Richard Johnson
6 comments / new

BLATANT HOMERISM: KENTUCKY

YOUR BALANCE IS NEGATIVE AND OVERDRAFTS ARE NOT PERMITTED

By Spencer Hall
623 comments / new

Show yourselves, cowards who laughed at Herm Edwards

The Top Whatever ranks only the college football teams it feels like ranking, as of this exact second.

By Spencer Hall
45 comments / new

FLORIDA-KENTUCKY PREDICTIONS

LET’S FORECAST!

By ActionCookbook
539 comments / new

The people’s guide to Will Grier

The WVU quarterback has tremendous confidence in what he can do, which is good, because he can do a lot.

By Spencer Hall
13 comments / new

SHUTDOWN FULLCAST: WEEK TWO PREVIEW AKA THE BUTT OF PITT APPROACHES

INSECT HEISTS, COACHING BY TELEGRAM, AND WHY EVERYONE IN THE HISTORY OF COLLEGE FOOTBALL HAS BEEN A CON ARTIST

By Spencer Hall
375 comments / new

ONE LINEMAN’S EPIC JOURNEY THROUGH A SINGLE PLAY OF AMERICAN FOOTBALL

IT IS A GAME OF UPS AND DOWNS

By Spencer Hall
805 comments / new

SHUTDOWN FULLCAST: BOSS BABY NICK SABAN

ALSO: RYAN WRITES A PSYCHIC SUMMARY OF THE EPISODE WITH STARTLING ACCURACY

By Spencer Hall
674 comments / new

A REALLY GREAT AMERICAN CONFERENCE POWER RANKING

RANKING COLLEGE FOOTBALL’S SIXTH POWER CONFERENCE

By ActionCookbook
364 comments / new

THE TOP WHATEVER, ranking only the teams that must be ranked

It’s the 2018 return of The Top Whatever, college football’s weekly ranking of only the teams that must be ranked.

By Spencer Hall
19 comments / new

TIGER

By Spencer Hall
37 comments / new

GAMECOCK

By Spencer Hall
10 comments / new

ELEPHANT

By Spencer Hall
16 comments / new

VOLUNTEER

By Spencer Hall
36 comments / new

FULLCAST: MERRY CHRISTMAS IT’S WEEK ONE

ACTUAL FOOTBALL AND ALSO RYAN WANTS TO TALK ABOUT SOME STUPID GAMES BECAUSE HE IS RYAN

By Spencer Hall
343 comments / new

THE FRESHMEN

AS ALWAYS I WANT TO MAKE IT CLEAR I’M NOT SORRY FOR WHAT I DO HERE

By ActionCookbook
151 comments / new

WHAT ARE THESE MEN HEARING

P.S. PLEASE STOP PLAYING NEUTRAL SITE GAMES THEY ARE MOSTLY BAD

By Spencer Hall
849 comments / new

