LET’S SAY SOME NICE THINGS ABOUT: NOTRE DAME

It’s been six months since any of us watched a college football game live, and we’re starting to suffer. We’re left staring out to sea, wondering if our beloved will ever return, wondering what will become of us if they don’t, wondering if Georgia’s going to have a major regression this year just because.

It gets us wondering: did college football leave us because we were wicked? Do we need to pay some sort of penance?

In that spirit, we’re going to start saying nice things about college football, even when they hurt. We’re going to say the nice things that are hardest for us to say. We’re going to say nice things about the teams we’d really rather not.

We’re going to start with a real challenge here:

We’re going to say nice things about Notre Dame.

WHERE ACTIONCOOKBOOK SAYS NICE THINGS ABOUT NOTRE DAME

As always, they boast one of the most solid, front-to-back schedules in the country: ACC games against Florida State and Virginia Tech, traditional rivalry games with USC, Stanford, and Navy, and a rekindling of two historic regional rivalries in Michigan and Northwestern. Even the “cupcake” game on their schedule is nearby Ball State. Yes, they went 2-10 in the MAC, but I firmly believe that if you’re going to schedule non-Power 5 opponents, they should be the schools within your state and not geographic oddities. There’s no complaint I can make about this schedule.

Well, there are some geographic oddities - “home” games against Navy in San Diego and against Syracuse in Yankee Stadium, reflecting their national fanbase. I think it’s nice that they reach out like this, and nice that they’re giving Syracuse fans a rare chance to experience a bowl game-like environment.

They’ve got a balanced, strong, young defense that should only improve this year, and the potential for a genuinely special secondary. Now, personally, I’m an idiot who loves 55-53 Big 12 games, but I respect this nonetheless.

They play a lot of mid-afternoon games, which means they’re often on when my kids get up from naps. I can ask them, “which team are you rooting for?” and they’ll probably say “I like the gold helmets” and then I can tell them that you shouldn’t judge people by their appearances.

The gold helmets are slick as hell, though.

Beating Michigan in Week 1 is just charitable, it’ll keep expectations in check in Ann Arbor.

My face flushes easily when I get angry, and representation in media matters. Thanks, Brian Kelly.

They went 4-8 in 2016, then recovered to 10-3 and a Citrus Bowl win in 2017, proving that it’s not really such a big deal if your team happens to go 4-8, and you should still be proud of your team and hopeful for them, no matter what the comment section says.

Despite their scheduling agreement with the ACC, Notre Dame’s continued resistance to joining a conference provides a healthy source for speculative realignment content, the lifeblood of a healthy online sports media company.

This catch, by returning senior Miles Boykin, in their Citrus Bowl win over LSU:

I know I’m supposed to be saying nice things here but I’ll at least say that Midwesterners are supposed to be polite and not wear our terrible-ness on our sleeves but it’s helpful that the worst people in this region can identify themselves as “I’m a Notre Dame football fan and an Indiana basketball fan”. Thank you for self-sorting.

WHERE SPENCER ACTUALLY SAYS NICE THINGS ABOUT NOTRE DAME

First of all: Golden Tate